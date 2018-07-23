Man wanted out of Scott County, known to be armed with "violent tendencies"

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is asking for the public's help in locating a wanted suspect.

Officials say 19-year-old Darrell Williams Jr., is wanted on a probation violation charge. According to police, Williams is known to be armed and has violent tendencies. Williams was originally charged with Drug Possession/'Delivery and is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff's Office.

Williams is described as a black male with brown eyes and black hair. He is 5'7" and weighs approximately 180-pounds.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $1000 and you can remain anonymous.