Man who admitted to sex abuse sentened to 10 years in prison

A judge on Thursday sentenced a former University of Iowa student to 10 years in prison for sexually abusing a woman.

26-year-old Nathan Schloss recorded himself sexually abusing a woman on multiple occasions starting in May 2012.

Police discovered the videos while investigating Schloss's claims that his roommate tortured his cat. He said he had video of it, and turned over his hard drive to police. Police discovered video of Schloss sexually abusing a woman who was passed out.

Officers arrested Schloss and at the time, said there may have been other victims.

Schloss handed over his hard drive to police, thinking he deleted the videos of him.

In July, Nathan Schloss pleaded guilty to five counts of invasion of privacy and one charge of assault causing serious injury.

He will also need to register as a sex offender.