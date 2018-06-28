Man who escaped prison 37 years ago heading back to Iowa

A man who had been in an Arizona jail for three months after his arrest for escaping from an Iowa prison 37 years ago is being brought back to Iowa.

Officials say Charles Cagley was turned over to the U.S. Marshals Service and expected to be brought back to Iowa within a few days.

Cagley believed he was no longer a wanted man, but was arrested in late March after authorities were notified that he was living 80 miles (132 kilometers) north of Phoenix in the town of Prescott Valley.

His wife says he fought his extradition.

Cagley went to prison in 1978 for a robbery conviction and escaped in 1981 from the Newton Correctional Facility.

He has lived in north central Arizona for more than a decade.

