Man who helped inspire ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, dies

After a 14-year battle, a man who helped inspire the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge has passed away.

According to the ALS foundation, 46-year-old Anthony Senerchia Jr. died Saturday.

Senerchia is considered to be one of the inspirations for the hugely successful public awareness and fundraising campaign that swept the world in the summer of 2014.

In his obituary, he was called a "fireball who tried everything in life."

ALS, also called Lou Gehrig's disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that targets the nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. This causes muscle weakness and eventually, loss of all muscle control.

The ALS Ice Bucket Challenge raised more than $115 million for ALS research.

Senerchia leaves behind a wife and a young daughter.