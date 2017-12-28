Man who robbed business, shot cop in 2009, dies in prison

A man who was convicted in 2015 to 50 years in prison has died.

Eddie Chest pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery and attempted murder charges for robbing Knicker's Saloon and shooting Dubuque Police Lt. Scott Baxter in 2009.

Chest was serving a 25-year maximum term for the attempted murder charge and a 25-year maximum term for the 1st Degree Robbery charge from Dubuque County.

Chest began his sentence on January 21, 2011.

Chest had three different judges rule on the case after the 2009 robbery.

In 2014 a judge ruled Chest's two sentences should run consecutively. After the sentencing, Chest took his appeal to the Iowa Court of Appeals.

In October 2015 the Court of Appeals said Assistant Dubuque County Attorney Chris Corken didn't push the judge enough to consider a lighter sentence.

During a ruling on December 7, 2015, it was decided the sentences would run consecutively, meaning he would spend 50 years in prison.

The ruling came after First District Judge Joel Dalrymple told Chest where he fired the gun didn't matter, as the shot Chest fired ricocheted off the ground, then hit Lt. Baxter.

Dalrymple said Chest pointed the gun at Lt. Baxter's direction and he was the one who pulled the trigger.

It was this reason that caused Dalrymple to rule the sentences to run consecutively.

"This is a very serious offense. Given the time of day and the fact that it's two armed individuals in a public establishment, multiple patrons and the nature of the firearm in question," Dalrymple said in 2015.

It was decided to have the sentences run back to back due to Chest's criminal past and the severity of the robbery and shooting in 2009.

In November 2015 he told the judge during a hearing he was diagnosed with stage four cancer.

Chest died at age 79 due to natural causes on December 28 in a hospice room. The Iowa Department of Corrections said he was housed at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center due to a chronic illness.

