Man wounded in Nevada church shooting released from hospital

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A university professor visiting from Utah has been released from a Nevada hospital after being wounded in a church shooting in which his brother was killed.
The Deseret News reports that 64-year-old Duane Miller was released Monday from a hospital in Fallon, Nevada, after treatment for an ankle wound he suffered Sunday during services in a Mormon church in the rural community of Fallon, Nevada.
Duane Miller was sitting with 61-year-old Charles E. "Bert" Miller when the brothers were shot.
Police later arrested 48-year-old John Kelley O'Connor at a home about a block from the church.
Duane Miller is a business management and communications professor at Utah Valley University and an adjunct faculty member in Brigham Young University's business management program.
Fallon is 55 miles (88 kilometers) east of Reno.