Man's body found in Indian Creek; believed to be missing kayaker

The Linn County Sheriff's Office located the body of a man along Indian Creek Thursday afternoon.

Officials said they believed it is the body of John Michael Conley, 34, who went missing after his kayak capsized in the creek Monday afternoon.

The body was found just north of Mount Vernon Road shortly after 3:30 p.m. Thursday less than a mile from where he was last seen.

The search for Conley has continued since Monday but crews had to stay out of Indian Creek due to dangerous conditions with high water.

Samantha Marie Conley, 30, was also in the kayak at the time it capsized. She was rescued from the water, treated, and released from Mercy Medical Center.

Authorities said testing will be conducted to confirm that the body is that of Conley.

