Many enjoyed skiing, snowboarding, and tubing at Ski Snowstar

Many took to the slopes and tubing hill today at Ski Snowstar to enjoy the recent snowfall.

"Fresh snow -- You can't beat it for skiing, so you have to take advantage and the sun was out, so win-win," said Laura Norris, a resident of McCausland, Iowa.

Several said it was a perfect day for skiing and spending time with family and friends.

"Just spending time together as a family and skiing. It's great, you know, and they all learn and the younger ones get better and better," said Corey Burkart, a resident of West Frankfort, Illinois.

Some people are regular Snowstar visitors, while others came to visit for the first time. Lily Schmidt celebrated her birthday today with friends.

"I decided to come here today because it's like my 10th birthday and I wanted it to special and I decided, hey we have a bunch of snow, why not go to Snowstar?" she said.

Many enjoyed the snowy hills. Aleah Petty said she went skiing for the first time.

"It's my first time and we had a lot of fun. I fell a lot," she said.

Ski Snowstar opened the week after Christmas and said it has been a great second half of the season so far.

Today has just been incredible. A lot of people taking lessons, so we know there's just a lot of beginners, just trying to get a feel for it," said Dan McCanna, General Manager at Ski Snowstar.

Ski Snowstar opens at 9 a.m. tomorrow and Tube Hill hours are from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.