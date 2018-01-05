Many options for seasonal fun in the Quad Cities

After bitter cold temperatures beat down on the Quad Cities area for over a week, temperatures this weekend will be more agreeable for those wanting to get out and enjoy the season. For those looking to cure their cabin fever, there are many options for people of all abilities.

Ski Snowstar in Andalusia has struggled for the last couple of years to get skiers on the slopes, They even had to push back their opening this year. But now they have plenty of snow for skiers, snowboarders and tubers alike. Sledding is also available at many QCA parks and is a less expensive option for those wanting to enjoy the snow.

City officials in Bettendorf have opened up Palmer Hills Golf Course, 2999 Middle Road, to cross country skiers. The course is open to the public from sunup to sundown for those who have skis and for those who don't, they can be rented.

For those looking to do some ice skating, of course there's Davenport's River's Edge which offers year around indoor skating. If you're looking to head outside, Riverside Skating Park in Moline and Frozen Landing in Bettendorf will take care of your needs. Both are free to skate and both have warming stations. Frozen Landing even has skates to rent for just $2.

