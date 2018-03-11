Maquoketa Caves State Park closed until August

The popular Maquoketa Caves State Park will be closed for all of spring and most of the summer season.

Iowa DNR says the campground is getting an electrical upgrade and the main road through the park is being reconstructed.

A post on the Maquoketa Caves website says this work started on February 5th and the park will be closed until August 24th, 2018.

The answering machine at the park says the entire road through the park is being reconstructed along with the campground electrical upgrade.

The caves were also shut down in 2010 and 2011 due to a white nose syndrome affecting bats in the caves. They reopened in 2012.

A post from Bluff Lake Catfish Farm (below) explains the detour to get to their place.