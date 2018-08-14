Maquoketa Caves will be reopening soon

Maquoketa Caves State Park will reopen on August 24th.

The park was closed for more than three months as it underwent extensive renovations. Along with resurfacing the road through the park, projects included:

• Dancehall Cave cleaned after many years of flood sediment

• Lighting in caves upgraded to LED for energy efficiency and increased brightness

• New footbridge on woodland trail

• New boardwalks on all trails

• All electrical campsites upgraded from 30 amp to 50 amp electrical service

• Six nonelectrical sites converted to electrical

• A new check-in station for campers

• A new parking lot with sidewalks near the cave entrance

• New roof, ceiling and lighting on shower building

You can make reservations immediately for the night of Aug. 24 and later by visiting the state park reservation system at https://iowastateparks.reserveamerica.com.

Additionally, the public is welcome to join the Dubuque, Jackson & Jones OWL (Older, Wiser, Livelier) club at 2 p.m. on Aug. 24 for a two- to three-mile guided tour of Maquoketa Caves.

The hike will be followed by a cash supper at 4 p.m. at Bluff Lake Catfish Farm outside the park. To attend, RSVP by Aug. 21 by calling (563) 652-3783.