Maquoketa Post Office helps travelers headed out of US

The Postal Service is hosting a special passport fair at the Maquoketa branch on May 2nd. The US Postal Service acts as a Passport agent for the State Department.

Postal customers are urged to make a passport application appointment

online by visiting usps.com/passport and clicking the “Schedule an

Appointment” link.

The cost for a passport book is currently $145 for adults (16 years and older), with separate payments of $110 paid to the State Department for the passport application fee and $35 to the Postal Service for its processing fee set by the Department of State. For persons under 16, the current cost is $115, with separate payments of $80 and $35 respectively.

The cost of passport cards for adults (16 years and older) is currently $65: $35 in a separate payment to the U.S. Postal Service for the processing fee; and a $30 separate payment to the State Department for the passport application fee. The current passport card cost for those under 16 is $50: $35 in a separate payment to the U.S. Postal Service for its processing fee; and a $15 separate payment to the State Department for the passport application fee.

Children under 16 must be accompanied by both parents when applying for a passport or passport card. Travelers should apply for a passport or passport card at least two months prior to trip departure and bring all required documentation for their appointment.

To make the process as quick as possible, applicants are strongly encouraged to print and complete their applications ahead of time by going online at usps.com/passport. Do not sign the application form, as the passport acceptance clerk must witness the signing.