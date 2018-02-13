Maquoketa grocery bagger wins national award

If you don't want milk crushing bread or meat mixed with produce, the Fareway Store in Maquoketa is the place to go for the best grocery bagger in the country.

That's the title Trevor DeForest won this week from the National Grocers Association. KCRG-TV9 caught up with DeForest ahead of his win at the Iowa State Fair's best bagger competition. That victory earned him a spot in the national competition.

"It’s attitude, style, technique and weight distribution," said DeForest when we spoke to him back in August.

Baggers have to place about three dozen commonly purchased items into three grocery bags. They’re judged on speed, item arrangement, and weight distribution.

The victory comes with a $10,000 prize for DeForest.