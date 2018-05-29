Maquoketa man gives free vouchers for families to shop at farmers market

A Maquoketa Farmer's Market manager is giving back to those in his community. For the past years, Ted Strait has been handing out free vouchers to low-income families to buy fresh fruits and vegetables.

Every Tuesday you can find Judy Kennedy at the farmers market looking for fresh vegetables and sometimes some sweet goodies.

“Everybody waits for this time of year, so we can get the vouchers and pick up the fresh fruit and things,” said Kennedy.

For three years she's been able to get free vouchers to use for herself and others. The idea came from the market's manager Ted Strait. He says he saw a need in the community and started applying for grants.

“Giving them that exposure to what that is like is probably the driving force behind getting this underway,” said Strait.

He says it's important for everyone to have access to fresh foods.

“Their first line of food isn't fast food or frozen food. We want them to eat fresh,” said Strait.

“A lot of people can benefit from it and a lot of us do,” said Kennedy.

Vendors like Kathy Salow see the difference too. She says she’s been to other markets in other cities and hasn’t seen this kind of community giving.

“It has a big impact on the community because otherwise, they wouldn't be getting their fresh vegetables for their children, for themselves. I mean you got to eat healthier and maybe that gives them a positive outlook on life, that there is something good out there,” said Salow.

Kennedy says this has not only helped her and others, but she wishes her mother had the same help.

“Now you have me going, my mother had nobody to help her,” said Kennedy.

Its stories like Kennedy’s that inspire Strait and other vendors to keep coming back.

“Oh, it's very rewarding, in a very humbling way,” said Strait.

“I think they are doing a great job. It’s one of my most favorite markets to vendor at honestly, said Salow.

The vouchers are worth $5. Strait hands them out every Friday at the food bank. Families can use them until the end of the market season.

