Maquoketa youth softball players advance to championship of the 2018 MLB Pitch Hit and Run competition

Two Maquoketa youth softball players have advanced to the team championship of the 2018 MLB Pitch Hit and Run competition. Trinity Heinrich 13/14 girls division and Justice Armbruster 9/10 girls division all advanced to the Chicago Cubs team finals to be held at Wrigley Field on Sunday, May 27th.

If they win their division and their score ranks in top 3 of the 30 team champions they will advance to the national finals to be held during All-Star Week at Nationals Park in Washington D.C in July.

Trinity is a 7th grader at Maquoketa Middle School. Justice is a student at Briggs Elementary School in Maquoketa. They both won their local competition in Maquoketa and then went on to win their sectional competition in Bettendorf. Their scores then qualified against all other Chicago Cubs sectional winners to advance to Wrigley Field.