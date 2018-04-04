Marcia Lense marks 30 years at KWQC-TV6

What was life like 30 years ago? Mobile phones came attached to a bag, you went to the library to do research instead of the Internet, and Marcia Lense was hired as the 6 o’clock evening news anchor at KWQC-TV6.

On April 4, 1988, she joined a team that would go on to win awards, like the “Number One Rated Early News” in the country. During her tenure, she has produced award-winning reports and special programs. She has met celebrities, U.S. presidents and extraordinary people from all walks of life.



Today, Marcia anchors and produces the News at Noon and works on the station’s digital platforms. She continues to take delight in finding and sharing compelling stories.

Times have changed, but Marcia says the formula for good journalism and storytelling remains the same — just without the big hair and shoulder pads!

