Marijuana charges dropped against former Dubuque teacher

A former Dubuque Hempstead High School teacher won't be tried on a charge of marijuana possession.

The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that the charge against 46-year-old Douglas Spahn was dismissed Thursday. He'd pleaded not guilty. Court documents say Spahn told a Dubuque police officer that he used marijuana to treat his back pain.

Assistant Dubuque County Attorney Tim Gallagher says Spahn has successfully completed a deferral period without additional criminal offenses, so the pot possession charge was dismissed.

Court records say Spahn still faces a charge of drug paraphernalia possession. He's pleaded not guilty.