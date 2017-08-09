Marijuana users three times as likely to die from high blood pressure

Marijuana smokers are three times more likely to die from hypertension or high blood pressure according to a study published Wednesday in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology.

The study of 1,200 people also suggests that the risk grows with every year of use.

Several states have legalized recreational marijuana use while others allow it for medicinal purposes.

"Support for liberal marijuana use is partly due to claims that it is beneficial and possibly not harmful to health," said Barbara Yankey, who co-led the research at the school of public health at Georgia State University in the United States, in a story published by Reuters.

"It is important to establish whether any health benefits outweigh the potential health, social and economic risks,” Yankey said.

“If marijuana use is implicated in cardiovascular diseases and deaths, then it rests on the health community and policy makers to protect the public."

The data comes from a retrospective follow-up study of 1,213 people aged 20 or older who had been involved in an ongoing survey.

Reuters reports the survey data was merged with mortality data in 2011 from the U.S. National Center for Health Statistics, and adjusted for confounding factors such as tobacco smoking and variables including sex, age, and ethnicity.

The average duration of use among users of marijuana, or cannabis, was 11.5 years.