Marine pays final tribute to his combat dog

Lance Cpl. Jeff DeYoung and his combat partner Cena served on the front lines. DeYoung was reunited with Cena in 2014 after several tours of duty overseas. The two also transitioned back to civilian life together.

But Cena grew old and DeYoung knew it was his time.

"My whole adult life I've had Cena," said DeYoung. "When I was 19 overseas learning how to be responsible I had Cena and now I'm 27 and I'm having to say goodbye to one of the biggest pieces of my life."

With the help of family, friends, and even complete strangers, the two experienced one last ride together.

With the top down on the Jeep and country music playing, the two led a procession through Muskegon so Cena could feel the wind on his face one last time. It was a send-off DeYoung organized, not realizing how quickly an entire community would join in.

"These dogs when they go out every day and they bring those people back every day that's saving lives," DeYoung said. "He's truly deserved it. All the support, all the love people are giving him, he can see it and he can feel it."

A veterinarian was waiting on the USS LST 393 when it was time to say goodbye. DeYoung carried his best friend on board surrounded by a final salute.

