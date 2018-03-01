Marital Bliss At the Barn

Demolish or renovate. Those were the options. A Cedar County family got down to brass tacks and decided to turn a building into a business.

The one hundred year old barn at the Lilienthal Farm near Durant is now a beautiful venue for weddings and other events. The family decided to renovate the barn and get it ready for their daughter Hannah’s wedding in 2015.

The renovation took months. The family worked diligently, and preserved as much of the original look as possible. The floor boards, ceiling, and limestone foundation got plenty of tender loving care.

Hannah Lensch got married at the family barn on June 27th, 2015. The location was such a big hit that the family decided to convert the barn into a beautiful wedding venue.

The Barn at Bunker Hill is aptly named. Hannah’s grandfather attended the one room Bunker Hill School years ago. She thought it only fitting to include Bunker Hill in the name of the family business.

There have been several weddings at the venue. Last year there were also corporate events, baby showers birthday and graduation parties.

The family is hosting an open house on March 18th from 1-4pm. The Barn at Bunker Hill. Preserving a piece of history. Now home to a new business. A marriage made at the barn!