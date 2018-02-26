Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School's hockey team wins state championship

The students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High's hockey team will return to school as state champs.

The victory came less than two weeks after a gunman killed 17 of their fellow students.

The school's varsity hockey team started out as the bottom seed in the tournament but came back to upset the top-seed in the semifinals.

The players say after the shooting they weren't sure they would even show up at the tournament, but they are glad they chose to take the ice in honor of their fallen classmates.

"No one was lacking energy in the locker room," Stoneman Douglas senior Joey Zenobi said. "We all came to play. We were all ready. This wasn't for us. This was for the 17 victims. We played for them. So passionate, so emotional. It's all for them."

"I'm glad we did it," Stoneman Douglas senior Ronnie Froetschel said. "I'm glad we came. I'm just happy to be alive and I play for those who can't."

Stoneman Douglas is now qualified to compete in the high school hockey national championship tournament in late March in Plymouth, Minnesota.