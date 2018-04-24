Mark Bigler stepping down as West boys basketball coach

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 10:14 PM, Apr 24, 2018

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) Mark Bigler announced he is stepping down as West high school's boys basketball coach Tuesday night.
Bigler has taught for the past 41 years and has been a head basketball coach for 37 of them.
He spent the last 14 seasons with West, leading them to a 15-7 record last year.

 