Markets Right Now: Apple gain sends Dow Jones above 22,000

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

11:45 a.m.

A big earnings gain from Apple is sending the Dow Jones industrial average above 22,000 points for the first time, but otherwise stocks are mostly lower.

Apple soared 5 percent in midday trading Wednesday, accounting for all of the Dow's gain. Apple reported another solid quarter and released a strong forecast late Tuesday.

Other industries mostly fell, led by drops in health care and household goods companies. Prescription drug distributor Cardinal Health plunged 9.6 percent.

Movie theater companies fell sharply after AMC Entertainment gave a weak forecast. AMC's stock sank 24 percent.

The Dow Jones industrials rose 45 points, or 0.2 percent, to 22,010.

The broader Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,472. The Nasdaq composite lost 24 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,338.

