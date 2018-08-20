Marshals arrest murder suspect in Davenport home

A fugitive wanted in connection with a 2015 murder in Gary, Indiana was taken into custody in a Davenport home on Thursday.

Dontrall J. Phillips, 23, is now being held in the Scott County Jail without bond while awaiting extradition.

Officers with the U.S. Marshals and Gary Police, working with the Scott County Sheriff’s Department, captured Phillips at a home in the 2600 block of North Pine Street at around 9:30 a.m.

Police say Phillips had been staying with a relative in order to avoid capture but was caught at another residence where he had fled and barricaded himself.

Phillips received medical treatment in Davenport after a Gary Police canine injured him during his August 16 apprehension.

Officers say Phillips is a member of the 22nd Avenue Boys gang in Gary.

Online records posted by the Lake County, Indiana Sheriff’s Department show Phillips is wanted on murder and attempted murder charges.

Police say Phillips was involved with an April 2015 murder at a Gary gas station.