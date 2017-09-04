Massachusetts Library says it will not accept game tokens to pay fines

Some avid readers in Massachusetts are being called out by a local library for trying to pay printing and late fees with tokens.

The Peabody Institute Library of Danvers took to its Facebook page Wednesday to clarify that it does not, in fact, accept Chuck e. Cheese and Bonkers fun house tokens as valid forms of payment.

According to the post, this summer has seen a surge in people attempting to pay in coins from the two children's entertainment centers. Jennifer McGeorge works at the library and says, “There are only a few of them and this happens from time to time and this is a problem. I said take a picture of them, send it out to the staff just let them know to pay attention. They’re the size of quarters. You could easily just throw them into the register without thinking about it."

The library noted that neither type of token is actual legal tender and added that it doesn't accept Canadian coins either.

