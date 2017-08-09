Massachusetts babysitters charged for putting baby in fridge

Police in Danvers, Massachusetts have arrested two juvenile girls after they allegedly put a baby into a refrigerator and posted the video on Snapchat.

We want to warn you: some viewers may find this video disturbing.

One part of the video apparently shows a young babysitter open a refrigerator to show a screaming baby inside.

Other sections show them allegedly putting the baby in the fridge, and in some parts, you can hear the girls laughing about the whole thing.

The infant survived and is expected to be fine.

The juveniles are charged with child endangerment and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, that being the refrigerator.

Their names are being withheld because of their age.

The Department of Children and Families says it received a report on the situation and is investigating.

