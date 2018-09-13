The title kind of says it all, but major improvements in drought conditions have been made over the last several weeks. In fact last week's update had severe drought through SE Iowa, this week it is only abnormally dry or completely gone. Now we aren't out of the woods yet. Yes, we need some dry time for harvesting, but the weather pattern looks quite dry in the upcoming weeks likely leading to redeveloping drought conditions in SE Iowa.
Massive Improvements In Drought Conditions In Southeast Iowa
By Kevin Phelps |
Posted: Thu 8:38 AM, Sep 13, 2018