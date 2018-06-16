Massive fire damages historic Scotland building

A huge fire devastated a historic building in Glasgow, Scotland, overnight.

The fire started late Friday at the Glasgow School of Art and was still burning after the sun came up Saturday morning.

Firefighters worked through the night and into the morning to try to limit the damage.

By morning officials said the fire was under control, but had caused extensive damage.

There were no reports of any deaths or injuries.

This is one of Glasgow’s most treasured buildings, built between 1897 and 1909.

This was the second fire at the building in four years. The building was undergoing massive renovations after it was badly damaged by another fire in 2014.

S/ Peter Heath / Firefighter :10

"The fire has had a good grip of this building and it is extensively damaged, but the emotional attachment, there is a sense of loss amongst not just the firefighters but, I'm sure, also the citizens of Glasgow," said firefighter Peter Heath.

The building was supposed to reopen next year after the renovations.

