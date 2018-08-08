Massive manhunt for man who threatened lethal force on President Trump and law enforcement

A massive manhunt is underway for this man from Pennsylvania accused of making a threat against President Trump.

Officials issued a federal warrant for 27-year-old Shawn Richard Christy in June after he threatened Pennsylvania District Attorney John Morganelli.

In a Facebook post, Christy wrote: "Keep it up Morganelli, I promise I'll put a bullet in your head as soon as I put one in the head of President Donald J. Trump."

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Christy has threatened to use "full lethal force on any law enforcement officers that tries to detain me."

There are numerous state arrest warrants out for Christy including probation violation and burglary.

A reward of up to $15,000 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.