Matherville celebrates 50 years of fireworks

July 3 is a busy day for the small town of Matherville, Illinois.

“What I’ve seen is probably three thousand people; throughout the town not just down at the lake,” said Matherville Volunteer Fire Dept. Asst. Chief Tony Osborne.

Osborne and the rest of the volunteer firefighters are responsible for putting together and shooting off the fireworks each year. The display brings people from near and far to the town of less than one thousand.

“A lot of people come in from the Quad Cities because this display goes on longer than the ones in town do,” said Holly Carlson of the 45-minute display.

Andrea Martin comes from Sherrard each year for the event because of its family-friendly atmosphere.

“I like the small town and I like the fireworks cause it's a lot quieter out here for us,” she said holding her three-year-old daughter.

Those who come out for the show are impressed Matherville's volunteer fire department has been able to make this possible for the past 50 years.

“The fire department here does a wonderful job, especially for a small one because it’s all volunteer, so they work year round to get this put together,” Carlson, an attendee for the past 25 years said.

“We go to school and we go to different companions to purchase fireworks and then we go through training and we go through the state fire marshal and all that,” Asst. Chief Osborne said.

Osborne says the fireworks show is a great fundraiser for the department.

“Five years ago we saved up and bought extrication equipment.”

And while he says the extra cash is nice, the real reward is his community’s appreciation.

“Once the fireworks are over with we're coming out from behind the lake, you've got the crowd screaming and yelling at you and it just makes you feel good cause half the people are screaming your names,” Osborne said. “It’s just small towns, and you’ve got to love small towns.”

Osborne says the department will continue to put on the fireworks show as long as there is community support. Each year the fireworks are purchased with donations earned at the previous year's event, as well as donations from other companies and businesses.

