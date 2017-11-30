Matt Lauer releases statement, expresses sorrow and regret

NBC News has released on its website the recently released statement from Matt Lauer.

Lauer, who was terminated from NBC after sexual misconduct allegations broke his silence Thursday. The statement was read during the Today Show by his former co-host Savannah Guthrie.

"There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions. To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC. Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed. I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly. Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching and I’m committed to beginning that effort. It is now my full time job. The last two days have forced me to take a very hard look at my own troubling flaws. It’s been humbling. I am blessed to be surrounded by the people I love. I thank them for their patience and grace," Lauer said.

Following yesterday's announcement of his termination, more accusations have come out against Lauer.

Wednesday night, NBC News reported two more accusers stepped forward and confirmed his accuser described an inappropriate sexual behavior that began in 2014 at the Sochi Olympics and continued for sometime after.

In a statement to NBC News, the woman's attorney says in part "Our impression at this point is that NBC acted quickly and responsibly, as all companies should when confronted with credible allegations about sexual misconduct in the workplace. It is our hope that NBC will continue to do what it can to repair the damage done to my client, their employee and any other women who may come forward."

Variety has also published a more sweeping account of Lauer's sexual misconduct with at least three women over several years.

In a statement, an NBC News spokesperson says "We can say unequivocally that prior to Monday night, current NBC News management was never made aware of any complaints about Matt Lauer's conduct."