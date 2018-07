After a dismal quarter, Mattel announced it is laying off 22%, or 2,200 employees.

The toy manufacturing company says the people fired will be part of its non-manufacturing workforce.

The job cuts come just months after Mattel announced it was closing its New York office, affecting about 100 people.

The company said declining sales are tied to the Toys 'R' Us bankruptcy.

Following the announcement, Mattel's stock dropped 8%.