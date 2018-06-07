State police officer testifies in Matthew Milby's first court appearance

New details surface in a case that's gaining national attention. The 19-year-old accused of firing shots inside Dixon High school in May appeared in court today, Matthew Milby attended a preliminary hearing, entering a not guilty plea.

Illinois State Police Officer, Luke Kuehl, answered a series of questions from Matthew Millby's lawyer, Thomas Murray, mainly pertaining to the surveillance video obtained by the Illinois State Police. In today's testimony officer Kuehl stated 2 to 4 shots were fired inside the building, which he says was based on surveillance video and several interviews. He says once school Resource Officer, Mark Dallas pursued Millby, video and witness interviews say that 9 shots were fired between officer Dallas and Millby, 2 bullets hit Millby in the right hip, ending the pursuit.

Moments after Kuehl's testimony was given, prosecutors asked the judge if a court date could be set within the next two weeks. TV6 spoke with Millby's lawyer following the hearing, he says he needs more time to build a defense.

"We're missing a ton of information, there are three police agencies that have engaged in assisting in investigations and I don't have that information,' said Murray. "So until I know when it's coming or when I have it then I think we can address when a trial date might be set I don't want to set a trial date when I don't know what their proof is."

The Illinois State Police are gathering all the reports from multiple agencies and say they will have those reports by end of next week. the prosecution says until the state obtains all that information they will not make a final charging decision.

The case will be continued until tomorrow for pretrial at 10:30 AM.