Mayor Broderson removal process deadline

Monday is the deadline for both sides to present any remaining evidence in the battle to remove Muscatine's Mayor from office.

Muscatine Council removed Mayor Broderson from office earlier this year. Mayor Broderson filed a lawsuit against the Council's removal and has since been returned to office by a judge.

The City of Muscatine has filed an appeal to the Iowa Supreme Court to avoid sharing the records of closed meetings with Mayor Broderson. The City's attorneys argued a Muscatine judge made a mistake by ruling those documents could be given to the Mayor. They say those recordings are protected by attorney-client privilege and should be kept confidential.

Mayor Broderson argues the tapes are necessary for her case, "We believe that what is heard on those tapes will further demonstrate that fact and will show for the courts and the public that the Council had personal animus for me."

The Iowa Supreme Court is reviewing whether to put a hold on the case. The decision could take months.

The Muscatine Mayoral Election is just eight weeks away.