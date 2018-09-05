McCartney tickets as high as $2,100 for Moline concert

Seeing a living legend perform live in the Quad Cities will not be cheap – especially if you want one of the best seats.

Paul McCartney will play Moline’s TaxSlayer Center on June 11 as part of his “Freshen Up” tour.

While tickets for the general public are not yet on sale, special “presale” seats became available Tuesday online through American Express.

The website for those tickets as of Wednesday afternoon shows four front-row seats, next to the stage in section C, being offered at $2,097 each, plus fees, with a minimum purchase of two tickets required.

Early purchase tickets are available for as little as $96.50, plus fees, in some of the TaxSlayer’s most distant sections.

When seats go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, there will be a handful in the back of the center available for only $29.50, but those are expected to go quickly.

Other general public ticket prices are listed at $59.50, $99.50, $175.00 and $255.00.

