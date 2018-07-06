McDonough County man arrested on methamphetamine charges

McDonough County Sheriff released details of a Thursday night, July 5, 2018, drug arrest of Jerel J. Guarin. The 39-year-old of Bardolph, IL was found just before 10 p.m. on the 100 block of East Jackson Street in Bardolph by the Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit.

Guarin had an active McDonough County Warrant for 2 counts of Delivery of Methamphetamine. Detectives also found Guarin to be in possession of under 5 grams of Methamphetamine and hypodermic needles. He is also charged with Possession of Methamphetamine under 5 grams and Possession of Hypodermic Needles.

Guarin is currently lodged in the McDonough County Jail. The Macomb Police Department and Bushnell Police Department assisted in the arrest.

