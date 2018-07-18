McDonough County officials need help finding elderly man, 'confused' and can't give 911 his location

McDonough County officials are searching for a man who they say is "confused" and cannot give 911 his exact location.

The sheriff's office posted early Wednesday morning saying 91-year-old Robert Rutledge left his home in Adair, Illinois Tuesday night around 10 p.m. He left on a green John Deere UTV with yellow seats. Officials say he ran out of gas somewhere in McDonough County.

Officials ask that you be on the lookout for Mr. Rutledge and call 911 immediately if you find him.

Mr. Rutledge is with his dog, Speck and is wearing a button-up shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

You can reach the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office at (309) 833-2323.