Missing McDonough County woman has been found - UPDATE

UPDATE: She has been found safe.

ORIGINAL: The McDonough County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing/endangered woman who was last seen Thursday, Feb. 22.

56-year-old Patricia L. Semick was last seen around 3 p.m. Thursday at a rural residence in Macomb, 660 Flint Road.

Semick has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black coat and blue pants. Semick is believed to be on foot, however, she may have gotten a ride from someone who may have offered.

If you have any information as to her location, please contact the McDonough County Sheriff's Office at 309-833-2323.