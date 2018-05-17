Media Statement on behalf of Mark Dallas, School Resource Officer from Dixon High School

MERTES & MERTES, P.C. released a media statement on behalf of Mark Dallas, Dixon High School Resource Officer, regarding the May 16, 2018 shooting incident at the Dixon High School.

Dixon Police identified the school resource officer involved in the shooting as Officer Mark Dallas. Dallas is a 15 year veteran of the Dixon Police Department. He has been assigned as the Dixon High School Resource Officer for the past 5 years. Police say Dallas was shot at numerous times by the suspect during the incident but is unharmed.

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner had tweeted out his appreciation for the officer involved in the Dixon school shooting.

Today, we should all be very thankful to school resource officer Mark Dallas for his bravery and quick action to immediately diffuse a dangerous situation at Dixon High School. — Governor Rauner (@GovRauner) May 16, 2018





Attorney James Mertes of the Sterling, Illinois Law Firm of Mertes & Mertes, P.C., represents Mark Dallas, Dixon High School Resource Officer, in relation to the May 16, 2018 school shooting incident at Dixon High School in Dixon, Illinois.

The terrible incident occurred as students assembled to rehearse for their high school graduation. Somewhere, in the midst of the chaos, a lesson might be heard: our world truly can be changed when we refuse to hide from adversity but instead run toward it.

Officer Mark Dallas ran into a hail of bullets. He did so to save the lives of the students and staff he was sworn to protect.

Mark’s own son was among those assembled in the gymnasium for graduation rehearsal yesterday morning. He understands, first hand, the grave fears of parents who sent their children to school yesterday, believing them to be safe. With his actions, he has safely returned those students to their anxious parents.

Mark is humbled by the tremendous outpouring of support for his actions at Dixon High School. He genuinely appreciates those who have referred to him as a hero. But Mark prefers different labels. His greatest pride stems from the titles, “Police Officer,” “Husband,” and, most of all, “Dad.”

Mark’s obligation to serve the law did not stop at the end of his watch yesterday. He must now follow the proper procedures that necessarily arise after this incident. Mark will therefore make no further public statements until that process is completed.

Further questions should be directed to Attorney James W. Mertes at 815.626.1500.