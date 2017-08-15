Despite improvements, Mediacom gets mixed reviews from customers

Thousands of Mediacom customers in the Quad Cities now have the option to receive faster services. Tuesday, the company held a "State of Broadband" presentation highlighting changes the company has made to improve internet speed and affordability. Representatives noted that the company now offers faster internet speeds that reach a broader area. According to employees, 92,000 people in the Quad Cities use Mediacom. Renee Izer has been a customer for 12 years and said she's had a great experience with the company.

"They are willing to work with you on package deals," Izer said. "I like the service just overall, it's just reliable for the most part."

However, many other customers feel differently. JoEllen Seibel said she's used the company for internet for the last 8 years and has had little to no connection for the last four months.

"It's all day long, all day long we get no reception."

Seibel said technicians have come to her house multiple times to fix the problem but is still without service.

"It makes me frustrated if something is really going on on their end that's what they need to tell their customers or something instead of just sending someone out."

Vice President of Technology, JR Walden said the company is making changes to improve the quality of their services. Walden said some of the changes stem from customer complaints.

"We're not unaware that some of the customer satisfaction scores put out by third party organizations have had us on the lower end and we think we can do better and to some extent deserve a better score and we've been working on that."

Many of the changes are already in place. Representatives said additional features, like a voice-activated remote will be available in the fall.

