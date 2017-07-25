Mediacom internet service goes down again

Mediacom Cable internet service is down in the Quad Cities Area and elsewhere across Iowa for the second time in a week.

The company posted on its website Monday evening that “Mediacom is having issues” as of 8:45 p.m. CST.

A Mediacom online outage map shows Davenport, Cedar Rapids and Des Moines are impacted, along with other areas in the country.

A similar outage was reported a week ago on July 17, when Mediacom users in the QCA and beyond.

The company told KWQC that last week’s outage in the QCA was connected to crews moving underground fiber in Moline, Illinois.

There is no word yet on the cause of the current outage.

Frustrated users were again taking to Mediacom’s website to complain early Tuesday morning.