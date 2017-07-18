Mediacom outage impacts QCA residents

Some QCA residents are still without access to internet after Mediacom appeared to drop service to a large amount of customers around midnight on July 18.

One KWQC viewer said they were not notified of any maintenance prior to losing service, but says he wasn't able to access the internet around 12 a.m.

When calling the internet provider's support line, a recorded message said the company is investigating a possible outage in the area. The TV-6 staff was unable to get through to a tech support team member to ask about the outage.

According to an map on downdetector.com, other cities across Iowa, including Ames, Des Moines, Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, also appear to have large outages.

TV-6 did put in a call to Mediacom's media contact, but have not heard back.

Stick with KWQC on-air and through our mobile app for updates.