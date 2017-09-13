Mediacom's fiber optic move will impact customers overnight Sept. 20

Mediacom is planning some work that might impact some of its customers. The company says it is scheduled to re-locate a major span of fiber optic cable located near the construction of the I-74 Bridge between Moline and Bettendorf. The company says its broadband and telecommunication services will be unavailable while the planned work occurs during pre-dawn hours on Wednesday, September 20.

Mediacom's fiber optic transmission lines need to be transferred to an alternative location to make way for the next stages of the I-74 bridge construction. Company officials said the service interruption will not be noticeable to most customers, as it is scheduled to begin just after midnight (12:01 am) and should be completed by 6 am.

Business and residential customers whose services will be impacted are those in an area that extends from Bettendorf north to Maquoketa and Clinton, and also includes a few Illinois communities in Carroll and Whiteside Counties (impact area listed below). Mediacom is notifying its customers that services will be off-line during the September 20 maintenance window.

According to company officials, the comprehensive work to re-locate the fiber optic lines will ensure that the network is not affected as construction progresses to replace the heavily-travelled I-74 bridge. When the new bridge is completed, Mediacom will route a portion of its fiber network through new conduit attached to the bridge. When that occurs, company officials say they will add more sheaths of fiber to ensure that network capacity expands to keep ahead of future demand for bandwidth.