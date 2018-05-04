Mediapolis Man arrested for selling mortgaged livestock

Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office and the US Department of Agriculture placed Michael Eugene Buck Jr, 33 years old, of rural Mediapolis, under arrest on a warrant issued by the US District Court of the Southern District of Iowa. Buck was charged with Conversion of Mortgaged Property and Theft of Government Property on May 2nd.

The charges are the result of an investigation by the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office and US Department of Agriculture. It was determined that Michael Buck Jr. sold mortgaged livestock on May 30, 2017, valued at $91,825.67, and converted the proceeds of the livestock to his own use.