Mediapolis volunteer firefighter babies turn one

A year ago, six babies were born to Mediapolis firefighters all within the span of seven months.

On Sunday, the fire station had a birthday party for now one-year-olds and decided to have another photo shoot.

The firefighters say they want to make this a tradition in the years to come because they are really one, big fire family.

Photos captured by Brissey Photography.

To read the story from a year ago, click the link below: http://www.kwqc.com/content/news/Volunteer-fire-department-welcomes-six-babies-in-seven-months-416668743.html