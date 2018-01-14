Three hurt after Davenport ambulance rolls over near West Branch

A Quad Cities ambulance rolled on Interstate 80, headed west, while carrying a patient, Sunday afternoon.

An ambulance appears to have rolled on the I-80 westbound lane near West Branch.

Authorities said it happened just east of West Branch, at mile marker 257, around 3:30 p.m.

A spokesman for MEDIC Emergency Medical Services, based in Davenport, said two crew members were taking a patient to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics at the time of the rollover. The spokesman couldn't specify where the Ambulance was coming from, due to privacy restrictions.

The Iowa State Patrol said the driver of the ambulance likely lost control of the vehicle on the icy road, causing it to topple and end up on its roof.

All three occupants were taken by Johnson County ambulance to UIHC for treatment. A State Patrol trooper said injuries were considered "non-life threatening." The MEDIC spokesman said the three were in stable condition, at last check.