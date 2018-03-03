Medical marijuana maker seeks Sioux City dispensary

Iowa's only licensed medical marijuana manufacturer is looking to open a cannabidiol dispensary in Sioux City.

The Sioux City Journal reports that MedPharm Iowa wants the Sioux City Council to submit a letter of support as it applies for a state license to open the dispensary in Sioux City. The council is set to discuss the request at a meeting Monday.

Earlier this year, the Iowa Department of Public Health requested proposals from companies, intending to award licenses for up to five medical cannabis dispensaries throughout the state. The application deadline is Thursday.

The department plans to award the five licenses by April 1.

Dispensaries are locations where patients and primary caregivers with valid medical cannabidiol registration cards can obtain cannabidiol.