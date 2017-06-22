Medics urging runners to stay hydrated for Bix at 6 training

Davenport medics say during training sessions they don't get a lot of calls of dehydration or injuries. They hope to keep that trend going this year.

There will be about 4 water stations set up throughout the course.

medics say runners should take advantage of those stations at all times.

They also say runners should wear light-colored clothing, wear hats, and take it easy on the course.

Davenport officials also want to make note of the road closures this training season.

The north two lanes of the east 4th street will be closed for runners.

All lanes on Pershing Avenue will be closed from E. 4th Street to Kirkwood. The eastbound lane of Kirkwood will be closed for runners...

in addition to closures on Jersey Ridge., Middle Road, and McClellan Boulevard.

Changes in the training route will only impact runners this week and on June 29th

Bix at Six on July 13th and 17th will return to the regular race route up Brady Street hill.

Trials for the Brady Street Sprints will happen during the last two training runs. The main event takes place Saturday, July 29th.

