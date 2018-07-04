Meet the baby born after her mother suffered injuries from the Rock Island County tree accident

Meet KaMaree Kathleen Lawrence Daniel Carter.

Baby Carter was born on July 4, 2018, at 1:08 a.m after a tree limb fell on and injured her mother at a fireworks celebration earlier that night.

The 21-year-old woman was watching the Red, White and Boom Fireworks show on the Rock Island County Courthouse lawn Tuesday evening when a massive tree limb fell. The pregnant woman was one of five injured.

Daniel Mendoza, 61, and Lawrence Anderson, 72, lost their lives.

The 21-year-old woman was taken to the hospital and had to undergo an emergency C-section.

Baby Carter bears the name of the two men who lost their lives, as well as her grandmother, who was as witness the horrific accident.

The little girl’s mom remains shaken up, but physically both mom and baby are doing well. The pair is expected to head home on Friday.