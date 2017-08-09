Mega Millions Jackpot up to $383 Million

The Mega Millions Jackpot is growing.

There was no ticket that had all the right numbers in Tuesday night's drawing.

The next drawing is Friday, and the grand prize is $382 million dollars.

That's the sixth biggest jackpot in the 15-year history of the game.

Four tickets in Tuesday's drawing matched the five white balls. Each of those tickets are worth a million dollars.

Those winners were in California, Florida, Georgia and New York.

The Powerball jackpot is at more than $300 million dollars. That drawing is tonight (Wednesday).